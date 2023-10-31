Weslaco man tries to bribe his way out of DWI arrest, affidavit says

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 36-year-old Weslaco man is accused of trying to bribe an Elsa police officer while being transported to jail after being arrested on drunk driving and cocaine charges.

Heriberto Pinales Hernandez, who was arrested early Monday morning, is charged with two counts of bribery, a charge of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

The incident started at approximately 5:41 a.m. that day after police were dispatched to the 100 block of Los Laureles in reference to a man crashing into the backyard of a residence.

The caller said the driver, Hernandez, exited his vehicle and appeared to be throwing up, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police arrested Hernandez and a search of his vehicle revealed a .223 rifle and a baggie of cocaine.

After Hernandez failed field sobriety tests police then transported him to the Elsa Police Department, which is when he twice tried to bribe police, according to the affidavit.

First, he offered $10,000 to an officer to drop him off at his residence where he would have the money.

“Mr. Hernandez kept insisting on the bribery exchange for cash money throughout the transport process,” the affidavit stated.

At the station, Hernandez asked the officer if the money inside his vehicle had been collected and the officer informed him money and cocaine had been collected, which would be used as evidence.

The affidavit said Hernandez responded by saying the officer could keep the money if he threw out the cocaine.

“Mr. Hernandez was placed in a holding cell without further incident,” the affidavit stated.

He has since been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a total of $130,000 in bonds.