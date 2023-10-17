Only have a minute? Listen instead

A scholarship fund established by the Mission Economic Development Corporation in conjunction with South Texas College has paid dividends for Mission students seeking financial aid.

According to a news release, nearly $1.5 million has been awarded to 872 students since the Mission Economic Development Authority (MEDA) Scholarship Fund was established 10 years ago. This year, over 300 students applied for the MEDA scholarship fund — a record-breaking number — and nearly 64% received aid.

“We have been able to invest in our community, upskill our workforce and put $129,000 into the hands of 191 Mission residents this Fall semester and hundreds more over the last decade,” Mission EDC CEO Teclo Garcia said in the news release. “This will pay high dividends. Look at the top three fields of study our recipients are pursuing: Nursing & Allied Health, Math/Science/Engineering, and Business. Those are all in high demand.”

A $3 million trust was established by the STC Board of Trustees in August of 2021 using funds from MEDA for scholarships. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident; be a permanent Mission resident; have earned six credit hours from STC via dual credit classes or otherwise before applying; have a 2.5 cumulative GPA; and enroll in at least 6 credit hours.

This year’s recipients ranged in age from 17 to 55 with an average GPA of 3.29, and roughly 60% were women.

“The beauty of this fund is that it does not discriminate,” Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said in the release. “Every deserving applicant receives the support they need whether they are pursuing an associate, a bachelor’s degree or a certificate. The impact of the MEDA Scholarship over the past decade cannot be overstated. It has empowered students to overcome financial barriers and provided economic mobility opportunities for many years to come.”

For more information about the MEDA Scholarship Fund, visit southtexascollege.edu/meda.