La Feria motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash near Harlingen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Sunday morning a La Feria man who died in a motorcycle crash in Harlingen, veered off the road “for unknown reasons.”

Loyal Clark Temple, 83, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

DPS said the crash happened approximately at 8:20 a.m. on Business 83 west of Bass Boulevard.

A white 2006 Honda tri-motorcycle driven by Temple was traveling eastbound on Business 83.

“For unknown reasons, the rider veered to the right side of the road, onto a business parking lot, and continued traveling into a straight path, colliding with a tree,” DPS said in the release.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.