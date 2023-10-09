New shopping center called Shary Town Plaza under development

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Sharyland shoppers will soon have some new options for where to spend their cash with the announcement of a new shopping center.

Domain Development, a real estate developer, announced the new shopping center which will be called Shary Town Plaza.

The shopping center will feature 24,000 square feet of retail space inside of two buildings located across the street from La Fogata and the Mission Event Center.

“With the overwhelming success of our recent Mirabelle Development (which consisted of 100 residential lots and a shopping center, Mirabelle Plaza), we still had a very strong demand for leasable commercial space, so we knew it was time to deliver more,” Domain Development President Shavi Mahtani said in a news release.

One popular chain that will be utilizing the shopping center is Dunkin’ Donuts, known for its coffee and baked goods.

“This addition is ideal due to the Shary Town Plaza location being a highly traveled area where people tend to take a lot of their morning drives and weekly drives in general,” the release read.

According to the news release, Shary Town Plaza will feature a modern and clean design and will be in a prime location with other high-traffic retailers such as HEB, Ross, Target and Home Depot.

“We are thrilled to bring the Shary Town Plaza to the vibrant community of Sharyland,” Domain Development’s Director of Marketing Eddie Silva said in the release. “This project, carefully crafted with high-end finishes and a keen eye for detail, will be a testament to our commitment to building not just structures but artistically pleasing experiences.”

Shary Town Plaza is anticipated to be open for business in the second quarter of 2024.