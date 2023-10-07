TSTC manufacturing program’s celebrate website ranking during National Manufacturing Week

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — In celebration of National Manufacturing Week, which is observed Oct. 6-13, Texas State Technical College’s Mechatronics Technology, Precision Machining Technology and Welding Technology programs were ranked among the best in the United States, according to the 2024 Best Schools rankings compiled by Collegefactual.com.

According to the website, TSTC’s Mechatronics Technology program is a top 10 Best School for Automation Engineer Technology; Precision Machining Technology is a top 10 Best School for Machine Tool Technology/Machinist; and Welding Technology is a top 11 Best School for Welding Technology/Welder.

“Our dedicated team of instructors is pleased with this outcome,” said Carlos Reyes, the Mechatronics Technology program director. “As we move forward, our first-semester students will train with the latest Industry 4.0 system. That technology will prepare students for jobs in the Texas workforce.”

Ruby Castillo, of Harlingen, is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology. She said the program has given her an opportunity to learn more about its foundation.

“I view each hands-on assignment as a puzzle,” she said. “I know I’ll make a mistake, and that’s to understand what the component will do if it fails.”

Francisco Garcia, TSTC’s Precision Machining Technology program director, said the ranking gives the program a spotlight to shine.

“It will help us train more students to be skilled machinists that manufacturing companies are seeking in Texas,” he said.

Rene Garay Jr., of Brownsville, is studying for an Associate of Applied Science in Precision Machining Technology. He said it brings him satisfaction to be part of a top-ranked program.

“I like that I’m learning new techniques that will make me a better technician,” he said.

Thomas Hill, supervisor for Delta Centrifugal in Temple, said the rankings demonstrate that TSTC graduates have a strong proficiency in training time.

“They will be able to reach maximum production quicker at our company and that’s the key to their success,” he said.

Manuel Ahumada, TSTC’s Welding Technology program director, said being ranked solidifies the program’s curriculum is thorough.

“It’s fantastic that our program has gained this credibility,” he said. “It’s a dedication of teamwork by our instructors and the Career Services and Enrollment teams.”

Everardo Aguirre, of Harlingen, is studying for a certificate of completion in Welding Advanced Pipe Specialization. He is proud of his education from TSTC.

“Our instructors are available for the students if we need guidance,” he said. “That’s why many of my classmates have grown at their skill level.”

Bradley Albright, craft recruiting manager for Kiewit Offshore Services in Ingleside, said the spotlight for the Welding Technology program meets his company’s recruiting goals.

“TSTC’s welding graduates have acquired the skills for our company’s jobsite requirements,” he said. “They’re great when they test for a job, which means they can start at a faster rate.”

National Manufacturing Week is a week-long event that takes place across the country starting on the first Friday of October. The celebration honors the contributions of the manufacturing sector by sharing information about all the work completed in the last year and its impact on the country’s economy.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.