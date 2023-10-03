Take your furry friends to San Juan Wednesday for the Blessing of the Animals

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The public is invited to bring your furry friends to be blessed at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle on Wednesday.

Father Jorge Gomez will be hosting the annual Blessing of the Animals at 6:15 p.m. at the Saint Francis of Assisi Fountain, located at 400 N. Virgen de San Juan Boulevard.

“We ask you to bring your pet on a leash for a celebration of God’s creatures for a special blessing,” a news release read. “Please plan to join us at the Saint Francis of Assisi Fountain at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.”

Anyone with questions about Wednesday’s event is encouraged to call (956) 787-0033.

For more information about other events taking place at the basilica, visit www.olsjbasilica.org.