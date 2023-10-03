Empty Bowls fundraiser set for Oct. 17 to address RGV food insecurity

Yulma Aguilar serves Indian cuisine to attendees during the 16th annual Empty Bowl Luncheon and Silent Auction at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be hosting its 17th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon and Silent Auction on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The food bank is inviting Valley residents to join them at the luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena, located 4900 S. I-69C in Edinburg.

H-E-B Hunger Relief will be the title and presenting sponsor at this year’s event.

Empty Bowls, which is dedicated to raising funds for the food bank, has previously collected a total of $138,000 in 2022 and $101,000 in 2021.

Veronica Whitacre, Marsha Green and Elle Torres enjoy their pick of the colorful bowls during the Food Bank RGV’s 15th annual Empty Bowls event at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Since one dollar provides five meals for the food bank, this can generate as many 650,000 meals for local families in the area.

Those in attendance will not only be able to help the food bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in South Texas, but will also enjoy dishes from over 30 local restaurants as well as participate in activities, such as a silent auction and raffles.

Attendees will receive a hand-painted ceramic bowl that has been decorated throughout the year at the food bank’s empty bowls painting parties.

The bowls symbolize the ongoing hunger challenges in the Valley.

Those who wish to attend the event can purchase tickets online at tix.axs.com or in person at the Radisson Hotel McAllen Airport, located at 2721 S. 10th St. in McAllen, or at the Bert Ogden Arena box office.

Tickets are priced at $35.

