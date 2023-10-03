Dunkin’ offering free coffee to educators Thursday for World Teachers’ Day

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Seems like all that work grading, preparing lesson plans, competing for students’ attention in the classroom and sitting through assemblies is finally paying off for educators.

Dunkin’ wants to help with a little bit of that liquid energy to get through the day by providing educators a “coffee break” on World Teachers’ Day this Thursday.

What exactly does that mean? Teachers who show up at their local Dunkin’ in the Rio Grande Valley, and apparently nationwide, can show their teacher’s ID badge and get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Shannon Durkin, Texas Dunkin’ field marketing manager in a news release Tuesday morning. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

The coffee and donut chain went on to say in the release that teachers can save their apples for another day and get “what they really want on World Teachers’ Day — free coffee!”

This offer is for teachers from preschool to principals and counselors to college professors, and there’s no catch. You don’t need to make any other purchase to get the free coffee, but there is a limit of one per guest and it excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

It couldn’t hurt on a day that may be a little more wet and cooler than usual.