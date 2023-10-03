Coast Guard seizes nearly 200 pounds of red snapper off SPI

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island detained Mexican fishermen who illegally caught nearly 200 pounds of red snapper on Saturday, according to a press release.

The Coast Guard also seized fishing gear, radios, high flyers and GPS devices found on the vessel.

“Our crews remain fiercely committed to interdicting lanchas and undermining the profitability of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” Commanding Officer Lt. Shane Gunderson said in the press release. “We work ceaselessly with our federal and state agency partners to put a stop to this environmental, economic threat.”

The Coast Guard crew brought the Mexican fishermen to shore following their detainment and they were then transferred to border enforcement agents for processing.

If anyone witnesses suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, the U.S. Coast Guard asks to contact them at 361-939-0450.