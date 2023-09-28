McAllen International is now the official airport for UTRGV Vaqueros

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — V’s up!

The McAllen International Airport has now become the official airport for the University of Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, flying the teams to games.

The announcement was made Thursday morning and at a time when UTRGV is currently planning their first collegiate football season, together with a band program, in 2025.

The city of McAllen invited the community to join City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, City Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora and UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey, as well as other dignitaries, for the announcement of the partnership between the airport and UTRGV.

“With each new partnership, McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley will continue to enrich their communities and improve connectivity through McAllen International Airport,” Zamora said at the conference.

Zamora stated that the partnership will provide “limitless” opportunities for UTRGV Athletes which “have never been experienced before.”

Athletes will have access to official facilities for training, condition and practice while being able to take a piece of home with them, Zamora added.

Rodriguez said this partnership is essential for the growth of the region and that McAllen will continue supporting UTRGV and their athletics department.

In addition to the partnership announcement, UTRGV announced a contest where one lucky fan can win a trip for two to a Vaqueros football away game during the 2025 season, courtesy of McAllen International Airport.

UTRGV Athletics will provide ground transportation, hotel accommodations and tickets to the game.

Those interested in entering the contest can visit goutrgv.com/mfe to register for a chance to win.

Bailey described the airport as his second home due to how much he travels and hopes the partnership will allow athletes to feel the same way.

He also pointed to several partnerships between UTRGV and McAllen, including Quinta Mazatlan and that others will be announced.

“Thank you to all for everything you do; it’s a wonderful partnership,” Bailey said. “This isn’t the end, this is the beginning.”