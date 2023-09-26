Former Santa Maria ISD trustee pleads guilty to drug smuggling

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The former Santa Maria ISD school board trustee implicated in a yearslong scheme to smuggle several pounds of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine through the Rio Grande Valley pleaded guilty on Monday.

Oscar Saldivar Jr. allegedly helped smuggle more than 13 pounds of heroin and 54 pounds of cocaine as part of a large drug trafficking ring of which 16 men and women have been tied to.

Saldivar appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker in McAllen federal court Monday where he pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment and as part of a plea agreement, two other counts were dismissed, according to court records.

According to the indictment, the drug trafficking ring’s members operated from at least March 2018 until February of this year.

As a collective, the group allegedly trafficked about 29 pounds of heroin, 153 pounds of cocaine and 659 pounds of meth.

Saldivar is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez in McAllen federal court in December.