Students invited to ‘Rally in the Valley 2.0’ internship event in Brownsville

High school and college students are invited to the annual Rally in the Valley Conference, a networking event offering internship opportunities.

The event, hosted by the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC), will take place Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Brownsville Event Center starting at 8:30 a.m.

The conference is divided into two sections: an Employer Session starting at 8:30 a.m. and the Internship Conference starting at 10:15 a.m.

“With the annual Rally in the Valley 2.0, GBIC emphasizes the importance of interactions between local students and industry leaders,” GBIC Chairman of the Board and Brownsville City Mayor John Cowen, Jr. stated in a press release. “Such engagements not only enlighten students about internship opportunities, but also help them recognize and articulate their professional interests.”

The conference will feature the Texas Internship Challenge, which provides a no-cost portal for students to connect with employers offering both paid and unpaid internships, and Texas Interns Unite, a digital platform that bridges the gap between students and employers across the state for potential internship opportunities.

“This event encapsulates our commitment to fostering the future of Brownsville,” Bret Gardella, CEO and Executive Director of the GBIC, stated in the release. “We recognize the unmatched potential of Brownsville students. These young individuals are not just the future of our community, but also the key drivers of innovation and growth for the entire region.”

To learn more, contact the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation at [email protected] or at (956) 561-4133.