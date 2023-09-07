McAllen announces Drew Pearson, Tony Hill returning to parade

Only have a minute? Listen instead

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas when local officials announce the celebrity guests for the McAllen Holiday Parade. And they’re familiar faces.

This year South Texas will be receiving season’s greetings from legendary and Super Bowl-winning Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Tony Hill and Drew Pearson during McAllen’s 10th annual holiday parade.

The city announced these and more details Wednesday, including that Mario Lopez of “Saved by the Bell” is also returning for the fifth time to help co-host the procession.

Lopez will be co-hosting the parade with H-E-B’s Senior Manager of Public Affairs Linda Tovar.

Not only can residents view what the city has dubbed the “four-time Best Parade in the World” in person but also virtually with a parade rebroadcast.

The parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 and will kick off at 6 p.m. from the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium which is located at 2001 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

Tickets for the parade can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com with ticket prices starting at $10.