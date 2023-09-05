Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the long-term closure to an underpass at the Pharr interchange.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the State Highway 495 underpass will be closed in an effort to provide continuous movement for traffic merging from westbound I-2 to northbound I-69C.

In a video, TxDOT said the underpass will remain closed through the end of the year while construction continues on the new Harlingen to Edinburg connector.

“Meanwhile, drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on State Highway 495 will be temporarily detoured at this location,” TxDOT said in the video. “Eastbound drivers will yield to southbound I-69C frontage road traffic and loop around under the interchange connectors to the northbound I-69C frontage road, and then go east on State Highway 495.”

Similarly, drivers heading west will yield to northbound I-69C frontage road traffic, taking the Sioux Road turnaround to the I-69C southbound frontage road before continuing west on State Highway 495.

More information about the project as well as updates can be found at www.dpjvtx.com.