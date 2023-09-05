San Benito school board to consider superintendent’s contract

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — About a year after the San Benito school district’s past school board hired Superintendent Theresa Servellon on a split vote, the new board of trustees is planning to discuss her contract.

Board members are set consider Servellon’s contract and “employment agreement” during a special meeting at noon Friday.

On Sept. 5, officials posted the meeting’s agenda calling for “discussion and consideration of superintendent’s duties/responsibilities and the superintendent’s contract/employment agreement.”

The agenda calls for board members to meet in a closed-door meeting before considering taking action.

After the meeting’s agenda was posted Sept. 5, board President Orlando Lopez declined comment.

Three-year contract

In March 2022, the past school board, on a 4-3 vote, appointed Servellon interim superintendent after past Superintendent Nate Carman resigned to take the Socorro school district’s top job.

In September 2022, board members, on a split vote, hired her as superintendent, signing her to a three-year contract while setting her annual salary at $205,000.

Board raises questions

Earlier this year, Servellon’s leadership became an issue during a bitter election campaign.

In the hot May 6 election, voters flipped the board’s balance of power, returning Lopez and board member Rudy Corona to office, leading a new majority, including trustee Ariel Cruz-Vela and newly elected Alex Reyna, to take the board’s control.

During the last year, board members have questioned Servellon’s actions on issues including San Benito High School’s assignments to the principal’s job and her administration’s decision to order a halt to a $40 million bond-funded construction project amid questions surrounding two buildings’ foundations.

The new school board has been preparing to conduct Servellon’s first job performance evaluation.

Background

Before taking the district’s top administrative job, Servellon had served as the South San Antonio school district’s chief academic officer.

Previously, she had served more than 20 years with the San Benito school district, taking a job as director of secondary curriculum and instruction after working as a principal and teacher.

Servellon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Texas State University.