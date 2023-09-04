TSTC Drafting and Design student begins internship with area engineering and surveying company

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Luis Escobedo, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Architectural/Civil Drafting Technology at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, recently started an internship at Guzman & Munoz Engineering and Surveying Inc. in Mercedes.

“I was introduced to the software they use and their team,” Escobedo said about the first day of his internship. “I’m also going to work with a crew of surveyors, which is an area that I have wanted to get experience with. Surveyors estimate property boundaries, measure land and have other duties.”

Jose Munoz, president of Guzman & Munoz, said Escobedo’s background and the solid foundation he is receiving in the Drafting and Design program at TSTC caught his attention.

“As an intern Jesus will assist senior drafters, survey technicians and engineers in creating and modifying detailed design drawings, topographic maps and boundary surveys,” Munoz said. “We believe in fostering growth through a combination of guidance and challenges. He will collaborate with project managers and design teams to ensure accurate representation of design plans and help with other duties.”

Escobedo’s decision to study drafting was based on his past work experience.

“I used to look at blueprints when I worked as a roofer in the construction industry,” the Harlingen resident said. “The sketches for buildings fascinated me, and I was curious how they were created. I performed an online search for programs at TSTC and noticed the Drafting and Design program. On the program’s webpage, I read how students learn to draw plans and other components. So I enrolled.”

He credits getting his internship to his education at TSTC.

“The assignments I have done in the lab have been great practice,” he said. “My instructors take the time to provide their knowledge. My favorite course has been Land Surveying, which I took during my first semester. I learned a lot about the equipment that’s used to collect data from outside.”

Miguel Loya, a TSTC Drafting and Design instructor, said Escobedo has made an impact in the program by being one of the first students to land an internship in his first semester.

“Luis is pioneering a way for others to get job experience while they earn a degree,” he said. “His drafting skills will transfer to success because he will learn from both field engineers and field workers.”

In Drafting and Design, TSTC offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Architectural/Civil Drafting Technology, Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, and Engineering Graphics and Design Technology, as well as several certificates of completion. For a complete list, visit tstc.edu/programs/draftingdesign.

According to onetonline.org, architectural and civil drafters can earn an average annual salary of $57,420 in Texas, while mechanical drafters can earn an average of $62,700 a year in the state.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.