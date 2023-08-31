Only have a minute? Listen instead

Valley Swifties rejoice!

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concert run, the Eras Tour, is making its way to local theaters next month.

No dice on discounted prices this time as ticket sales will run, according to Cinemark’s news release, at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, “plus taxes and fees where applicable.”

Now why you gotta be so mean.

But in all seriousness, the Eras Tour will be screened at all Cinemark theaters in the U.S. through much of the fall season for those who haven’t been able to see the show on the road.

In fact, the popularity is such that, by all accounts, it already appears as though the show on the silver screen is as in demand as the concerts.

The Eras Tour is also slated for a run at AMC theaters and IMAX, for which dates and prices were not immediately available, but Billboard.com reported late Thursday afternoon that fans already crashed the AMC app buying tickets.

There’s no word yet on whether this has created a Ticketmaster-esque situation, but Cinemark itself is continuing to bring the hype.

Here’s the skinny from the theater chain itself.

“Cinemark Holdings Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, will be showcasing a sensational, record-breaking concert film on its big screens as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour continues in movie theaters,” Cinemark’s release stated.

The show will be screened mostly on weekends and locally at Cinemark theaters in the Rio Grande Valley, from Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Specific dates are as follows:

>> Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15;

>> Thursday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 22;

>> Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29;

>> Tuesday, Oct. 31;

>> Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.cinemark.com. And more details on the show can be found at www.cinemark.com/movies/taylor-swift-eras-tour, or via the Cinemark app.

