TSTC graduates complete college journey at summer commencement

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — The sounds of families cheering and applauding captured a special moment for more than 250 graduates from Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus at TSTC’s Summer 2023 Commencement held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

Each proud graduate walked the stage and received either an associate degree or a certificate of completion.

David Campos, interim provost at TSTC’s Harlingen campus, welcomed the graduates and congratulated them on their accomplishments.

“Many families have supported these graduates in their journey,” he said. “On behalf of the TSTC family, we offer a heartfelt thank-you for being an instrumental part of their journey. I encourage each graduate to go out into the world and make an impact in their career.”

Easton Gonzalez, a Raymondville native, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology.

“Some say that after graduation you stop learning, but the truth is that you never stop,” he said. “I’m appreciative that my instructors instilled a lot of electrical and mechanical knowledge. It developed me into a well-rounded and skilled graduate.”

Judith Sauceda, of Harlingen, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. She said her program instructors helped her to overcome a situation in her personal life in order to graduate.

“I actually was supposed to graduate last year in December, but they advised me to take a break because my brother passed away,” she said. “They said when I returned I would do better with their guidance. That’s exactly what happened, and this accomplishment is truly for him. Now I will begin a full-time job as a registered nurse at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.”

Jael Sigala, of Brownsville, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Surgical Technology. She said the time in her program went by quickly and it felt amazing to graduate.

“From the start of the program, the focus has been patient first,” she said. “Our instructors built the foundation for each student to have the mindset and skills that we will need to work in the operating room.”

Noel Solis, of Brownsville, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Welding Technology. He said he planned to celebrate with his family after the ceremony.

“I want my parents to know that I’m happy having a welding career,” he said. “I wouldn’t do anything else for any other reason. Also, I have a few job interviews lined up in West Texas. I’m definitely looking forward to those opportunities.”

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.