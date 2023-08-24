Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: McHi beats Edinburg High 39-23 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocal NewsLocal SportsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McHi beats Edinburg High 39-23 By Delcia Lopez - August 24, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Joaquin Valdez, left, escapes the pocket as Edinburg High defender Ryan C. Garza ,right, gives chase during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg High’s JT Santa Maria, left, looks to run past McAllen High defender Andres Barrera, right,during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg High’s Jude Vega, right, on a catch and run past McAllen High defender Andres Barrera, left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg High’s Ethan Calderon, right, makes a spin move on McAllen High defenders John Aleman ,left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg High’s Seth Hernadez, right, applies pressure on McAllen High quarterback Joaquin Valdez ,left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg High’s Luis Cisneros, left, is stopped by McAllen High defender Jacques Frost ,right, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg High’s Nick Gonzalez, right, makes and interception in front McAllen High Angel Anaya ,left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Nick Karam, left, gets past Edinburg High defender Woodrow Villarreal ,right, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen Memorial runs past Brownsville Hanna in season opener Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats Hanna in non-district play 28-20 Sharyland starts tourney title defense with wins Mug shot of Donald Trump during speedy booking at Atlanta jail shows scowling former president Baby bump event in Edinburg to explore Valley childbirth trends