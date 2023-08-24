McAllen High’s Joaquin Valdez, left, escapes the pocket as Edinburg High defender Ryan C. Garza ,right, gives chase during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg High’s JT Santa Maria, left, looks to run past McAllen High defender Andres Barrera, right,during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Edinburg High’s Jude Vega, right, on a catch and run past McAllen High defender Andres Barrera, left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Edinburg High’s Ethan Calderon, right, makes a spin move on McAllen High defenders John Aleman ,left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg High’s Seth Hernadez, right, applies pressure on McAllen High quarterback Joaquin Valdez ,left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg High’s Luis Cisneros, left, is stopped by McAllen High defender Jacques Frost ,right, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg High’s Nick Gonzalez, right, makes and interception in front McAllen High Angel Anaya ,left, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Nick Karam, left, gets past Edinburg High defender Woodrow Villarreal ,right, during a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

