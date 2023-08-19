Brownsville police say scammers are posing as cops to ask for money, gift cards

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Police Department is advising residents of a recent phone scam using a local law enforcement agency or “Brownsville PD” as the caller ID.

The scam callers have been pretending to be law enforcement officers asking for money to pay citations or warrants.

Law enforcement authorities will not ask for money in phone calls.

“We would like to remind everyone that Brownsville PD will NOT call you to request any form of payment or gift cards to pay off citations or to get warrants removed,” police said Friday on Facebook.

Authorities are advising residents who receive this call to hang up and verify the authenticity of the call by contacting the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.