Off-duty Mission police investigator charged with DWI after crash

The Mission Police Department on Friday arrested one of its criminal investigators on drunk driving allegations after a crash.

In a news release, Chief Cesar Torres said the officer, who police did not identify, was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

“I am committed to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Mission Police Department,” Torres said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate any and all allegations of employee misconduct, and I will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve.”

The investigator has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation, which is standard protocol.

Police did not release any other information about the investigator or the circumstances of the crash and arrest.