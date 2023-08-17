Social media threat at San Benito High School prompts student’s detainment

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A threatening message posted on social media led to a student’s arrest and San Benito High School requiring more police presence Friday, according to a school notice to parents.

The school district initially did not share many details, saying only that San Benito CISD police worked with campus and district administrators “in response to a threatening message having been posted/shared on social media today,” Thursday’s notice stated.

The student, who has not been identified nor is the nature of the threat clear, was later detained by district police.

Officials also said there will be more police presence at San Benito High School on Friday as a precautionary measure.

In a news release Friday, district officials said school police “worked diligently to investigate the threat” and arrested the male student, charging him with making a false alarm or report.”

He’s currently being held at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito.

“At San Benito CISD, any student or staff behavior leading to a threat in student and staff safety and/or a school disruption will involve police intervention and possible criminal charges as well as result in the most severe discipline available,” the district’s statement read. “This is the recourse that District and campus administrators will continue taking if deemed applicable by law enforcement officials and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.”

The district also asked parents to “join us in our efforts by speaking with your child(ren) about the severity and consequences of detrimental actions.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated with new details.