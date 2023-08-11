Border agents rescue driver from fiery car wreck, CBP says

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Border agents rescued a person from a fiery vehicle wreck in the La Joya area early Friday morning.

Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen arrived on Military Road west of the ballpark in La Joya around 1 a.m. Friday in response to a vehicle crash.

At the scene, agents found a vehicle on fire while the driver was found “lying on the ground unresponsive,” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment after pulling the driver away from the burning vehicle. Authorities did not say the current condition of the driver.

The Texas Department of Public Safety along with the La Joya Fire Department and emergency medical services were among the agencies that assisted in extinguishing the fire and providing support.