Brownsville ISD to host Back to School Bash, other events

It’s already time for the Brownsville Independent School District’s Back to School Community Bash, an all-around gathering of BISD students, teachers and staff that includes free breakfast and lunch, school supplies, campus registration, vaccinations, haircuts and more.

This year’s bash takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, in the Hanna Early College High School gymnasium and is one of several events leading up to the first day of classes on Aug. 14.

The idea is to kick off the new school year with activities that offer something for everyone. The Back to School Bash is just the first and most visible event, the district said.

Orientation sessions for new teachers and staff are scheduled Thursday and Friday, Aug 3-4. Then on Saturday, the district’s homeless youth project and Parent and Family Engagement Department will host a community fair at the Central Administration Building, 708 Palm Blvd.

This event will include distribution of free backpacks and school essentials, as well as haircuts, immunizations and dental screenings, all at no cost.

The Back to School Bash on Thursday will feature free breakfast and lunch prepared by the BISD Food and Nutrition Services Department in the Hanna cafeteria. The district will distribute free backpacks and school supplies to BISD students on a first-come, first-served basis.

Personnel will be on hand to register new and returning students at the campus of choice and to provide health services and vaccinations. Campus principals and staff will be available to answer questions about the upcoming school year.

As well, representatives of the Cameron County Elections Department will be on-site to register students who will reach their 18th birthday in time to vote in upcoming 2024 elections.

Orientation for new teachers will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug 3, in the CAB Cafeteria, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday for all other newly hired personnel. The theme for both orientation sessions is “A World of Endless Possibilities.”