US Rep. Gonzalez announces Homeland Security grant to secure border

Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, whose district includes Cameron, Kenedy, Kleberg, and Willacy counties and eastern Hidalgo County, announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $37 million to the state of Texas as part of Operation Stonegarden for fiscal year 2023, a longstanding effort to increase overall border security.

Of the funding, more than $11 million is slated to support law enforcement in every county in the state’s 34th Congressional District.

Since its inception in 2008, Operation Stonegarden has provided millions in funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation to improve inter-agency cooperation and coordination.

“This grant will greatly benefit the towns and communities that I represent in South Texas,” Gonzalez stated. “It directly supports our local law enforcement agencies by increasing their operational capacity and efforts to secure our southern border.”

The $37 million in funding to the state of Texas will allow agencies to hire additional personnel, procure improved equipment while supporting the deployment of law enforcement officers.

More than $11 million of that funding will support law enforcement agencies in District 34, with $5.75 million for Hidalgo County; $4 million for Cameron County; $1.05 million for Willacy County; $415,000 for Kenedy County; and $600,000 for Kleberg County.