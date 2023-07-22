State education board chaired by McAllen’s Farias recognized

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The State Higher Education Executive Officers Association recognized this month the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which is chaired by Dr. Fred Farias of McAllen.

The organization gave the coordinating board its Exceptional Agency Award, presented to agencies whose innovative practices advance student success and generally perform exceptionally.

“Texas recently unveiled its ambitious strategic plan for higher education, Building a Talent Strong Texas,” an association news release reads. “This comprehensive plan expands on the successes of its previous initiative, 60x30TX, by emphasizing the value of credentials earned and providing greater opportunities for Texans, including working adults, to earn degrees, certificates, and other credentials that lead to meaningful careers.”

According to the association, Texas is the first to use the value of credentials to condition postsecondary goals. Earning these credentials as well as research, development and innovation make up the plan that focuses on measurable goals.

The release describes the board’s leveraging of stimulus funds and its work to secure education funding during the 88th legislature as other reasons for the recognition.

“The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is honored to have received this special recognition from SHEEO (State Higher Education Executive Officers Association),” Farias wrote. “Texas has set out to achieve bold new goals in Building a Talent Strong Texas and in doing so, more Texans will be able to achieve greater economic mobility and prosperity.”