McALLEN — Whether snake handlers or jewelry, fishing rods or jerky, hunting gear or hats, you can find just about anything at this weekend’s Texas Hunters and Sportsman’s Expo in McAllen.

The 32nd annual event was held to thousands of spectators and customers from throughout the South Texas region who attended looking for deals, or simply something to do on yet another hot weekend in the Rio Grande Valley.

The expo concludes Sunday and runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.