Mexican citizen sentenced for child’s death during smuggling attempt

Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — A 30-year-old Mexican citizen is in federal prison following his conviction of attempted immigrant smuggling resulting in death, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

On July 19, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Miguel Angel Ceballos-Acuna to serve 57 months in federal prison.

He pleaded guilty March 7.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted the seriousness of Ceballos-Acuna’s crime and the need to deter him and others from engaging in similar conduct.

“Take note — human smugglers do not care about your child’s safety,” stated Hamdani in a press release. “All they care about is money. In this case, a young boy tragically lost his life due to the reckless actions of this criminal. The Southern District of Texas is committed to the vigorous prosecution of those who traffic in human lives and the pursuit of justice for all victims, many of them young children.”

On March 22, 2022, officers responded to reports of suspected immigrant smuggling near the border fence on the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley campus. Two individuals had crossed the border fence and got into a white SUV. Authorities then engaged in a high speed chase of the SUV, which ran multiple red lights, but eventually stopped the chase due to safety concerns.

The SUV continued traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a utility pole in a residential neighborhood. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a 14-year-old Mexican citizen.

As part of his plea, Ceballos-Acuna admitted he and another individual had driven the SUV that day to pick up an immigrant who had illegally entered the United States. When they arrived at the UTRGV campus, two immigrants entered the SUV, including the minor victim.

Ceballos-Acuna admitted he knew the minor victim was unlawfully present in the United States. Nevertheless, he attempted to transport the victim, which resulted in his death.

Ceballos-Acuna has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

He is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol, Brownsville Police Department and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edgardo J. Rodriguez and Megan Eyes prosecuted the case.