Edinburg man arrested for allegedly threatening church-goers

A 42-year-old Edinburg man is under arrest for allegedly threatening to kill Christians while referencing the Bible’s book of Revelations, according to police.

In a news release, authorities said the alleged incident happened on July 9 at approximately 7:45 p.m. at the Greater Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, which is located at 3611 South Veterans Boulevard in Edinburg.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers were informed by a church member that a male individual, identified as 42-year-old Robin Soto, had emerged from a neighboring apartment adjacent to the parking lot,” the release stated. “Mr. Soto was reportedly shouting about killing Christians and making references to the book of Revelations.”

The city of Edinburg did not identify the church member who made the allegations.

“The church members and others present grew concerned for their safety and chose to leave the area to avoid any potential harm,” the release stated.

Soto, however, claimed he was “merely citing scripture and denied making any threats toward others.”

The release claims that the church members previously encountered Soto and believed he was “dealing with mental health issues.”

Police obtained a warrant and arrested Soto on Thursday without incident, according to the release.

“In the interest of public safety, a search warrant was granted for Soto’s residence,” the release said.

The release did not provide any information about the outcome of that warrant.

Soto is charged with terroristic threat, according to the news release.

Edinburg police are asking anyone with additional information about the alleged July 9 incident — or any other information about activity involving Soto — to call (956) 289-7700.