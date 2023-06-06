Elderly man’s body found at a Harlingen public housing project

HARLINGEN — Police are investigating the death of an elderly man whose body was found at a public housing project June 6.

Officials with the city’s Housing Authority reported finding the body of a man believed to be in his 90s at about 9:30 a.m., Harlingen Police Department Deputy Chief Alfredo Alvear said.

Officials at the Le Moyne Gardens housing project at 3221 N. 25th Street found the body, a telephone receptionist there said.

“There’s no foul play suspected at this time,” Alvear said.

Alvear said officials were withholding the man’s name pending notification of his family.

