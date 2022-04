Rio Hondo’s lift bridge closed to traffic today as crews started to perform maintenance on the FM 106 structure.

The bridge will remain closed through next week, Texas Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

Meanwhile, drivers can use US Business 77 as a north/south route across the Arroyo Colorado and FM 509 and FM 1846 as east and west routes.

To monitor this closure and others across Texas, visit DriveTexas.Org.