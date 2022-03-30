Hidalgo County reports zero COVID deaths as cases continue to rise

Hidalgo County reported zero COVID-related deaths and 250 new cases in a news release Wednesday.

The total number of fatalities in the county remains at 3,885.

The majority of positive cases consisted of children age 11 and under, for a total of 109 cases.

Of the 250 new cases, only 29 cases were confirmed, while 221 remain probable, according to the report.

They raised the total number of positive cases reported in Hidalgo County since the start of the pandemic to 197,387.

Additionally, Hidalgo County schools reported zero cases among staff and students which leaves the total positive cases at 4,848 and 16,640, respectively.

The county also reported 43 adults and 2 pediatric patients were hospitalized, with 13 adults in intensive care units.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Division of Emergency Management has remained at 6,150 since Tuesday’s report.

In addition, 213 people were released from isolation Wednesday, which raised the total number of people released to 193,093.