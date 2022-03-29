San Benito police shoot man twice

SAN BENITO — Authorities said the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case in which a police officer twice shot a 35-year-old man after he was threatened with a bottle.

On Tuesday, the man, whose name was withheld, was listed in stable condition at a hospital, city spokesman David Favila stated in a press release.

For the second time Monday, police responded to a home in the 900 block of East Stenger Street, where a woman complained her son was “acting aggressively toward family members” at about 10:41 p.m., according to the release.

“The officer attempted to communicate with the male but when the male saw the officer, he grabbed a glass bottle from a dresser in a threatening manner,” the press release stated. “The male then raised a glass bottle over his head in an attempt to strike the officer. The officer ordered the male to drop the bottle several times but he refused the officer’s commands. The officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the male twice.”

Officers provided medical attention until an ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

No other information was readily avaiable.

