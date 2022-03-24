There were 397 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Hidalgo County and no new deaths as of Thursday, according to a news release that also indicated hospitalizations remain under 50.

There were 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the county. That number dropped to 42 on Wednesday and increased by two to 44 as of Thursday morning.

Of the 44 people hospitalized due to the virus, one is a pediatric patient and 13 people are in an intensive care unit.

The new cases have raised the county’s overall tally since the start of the pandemic to 196,737.

County schools did not report any new cases as students return to school after spring break.

With no new deaths reported Thursday, the county’s death toll remained at 3,877.