March is National Pet Vaccination Month. To encourage pet parents in the community to protect the health and security of their animals, Palm Valley Animal Society will be partnering with several organizations for a three-day, no-cost vaccine and microchip event.

The event will take place at Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 S. Raul Longoria Road on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

For this event, PVAS is working with the City of Edinburg, Hidalgo County, Petco Love, PetSmart Charities, Banfield Foundation, Boehringer Ingelheim and Heal House Call Veterinarian.

The organization will distribute 2,000 vaccines for both dogs and cats, including DHPP (Canine Distemper, Parvo, Parainfluenza, Adenovirus), FVRCP (Feline Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia) and rabies, as well as microchip implantation. All of the vaccines and microchips will be free of charge.

Palm Valley Animal Society is a nonprofit animal welfare organization serving five municipalities in Hidalgo County, as well as the county at-large. The main goal of Palm Valley Animal Society is to provide lifesaving care, comfort, and compassion to animals in need by engaging our community. PVAS is committed to saving every animal through adoption, foster care and rescue transfer programs.