Valley Baptist prepares to observe National Doctors’ Day

Valley Baptist Health System plans to celebrate National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to its physicians for their service, skill and compassion.

The observance, which is held annually on March 30, commemorates the nation’s doctors, who have dedicated themselves to service by helping to save lives and ensure the good health of our community.

This year’s national theme of “Thank you for your extraordinary strength, courage and dedication,” is truly appropriate given the challenges associated with the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the outstanding group of physicians at Valley Baptist Health System will be honored for playing such an instrumental role in caring for our communities during an unprecedented time, said Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville CEO Leslie Bingham.

“For more than two years, we have all experienced challenges, tragedy, and loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bingham said. “While many of us had the opportunity to process these emotions on our own time, our physicians worked through the seemingly dauntless obstacles of the pandemic with what can only be described as a steadfast resolve and commitment to compassionate care for the communities they continue to serve. We will be forever grateful for their dedication and sacrifices.”

Doctors’ Day was officially established in 1991 when President George Bush issued a proclamation in observance of the day. March 30 also marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. National Doctors’ Day is commonly celebrated by healthcare organizations like Valley Baptist as a day to recognize the contributions of doctors to individual lives and communities.

“On behalf of our Governing Boards and all of our employees, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our physicians, the leaders of healthcare in Cameron County,” said Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen and Valley Baptist Health System. “I believe strongly in the value of saying ‘thank you’ every day, but this national observance falls during a time when we are all working tirelessly to bring this pandemic to its conclusion. It is only right that we pause to honor the contributions of our physicians for their dedication to the health and wellness of our community.”