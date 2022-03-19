Home Local News Photo Gallery: RBT’s Swan Lake 2022 Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: RBT’s Swan Lake 2022 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - March 19, 2022 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Prima Ballerina Olga Kifyak dances the lead roles of Odette (The White Swan) and Odile (The Black Swan) for Russian Ballet Theatre during her performance at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday ,March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic Swan Lake 2022 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday ,March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Russian Ballet Theatre’s Prima Ballerina Olga Kifyak performs during the White Swan at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday ,March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) “We dance for peace,” a message projected on the curtain read before the show. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The Queen is played by Tatiana Pavlova during Swan Lake performance at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday ,March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RBT, formerly Russian Ballet Theatre, changed its name a couple of weeks ago, signaling its solidarity with Ukraine and its disagreement with the Russian government, which it is not affiliated with. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Olga Kifyak, who is from Kyiv and is the prima ballerina for the RBT during her performance at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday, March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The man who plays Rothbart, Swan Lake’s villain, is a Belorussian married to a Ukrainian, Hartwick said. His children were in Kyiv when the war started and have evacuated to Poland. Now he’s trying to figure out how to get there too. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Eugeny Svetlitsa as Prince Siegried during his performance with the Russian Ballet Theatre during Swan Lake at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Evgeniy Svetlitsa is a Ukrainian ballet dancer. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The war in Ukraine was not so far away from the ballerina’s stage in McAllen on Wednesday night of the Russian Ballet’s Theatre performance of Swan Lake 2022 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday ,March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The show’s multi-national troupe of dancers many of them Eastern European, some Ukrainian certainly have a vested interest in peace. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Ballerinas perform during the Russian Ballet Theatre performance of Swan Lake 2022 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday ,March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The stage was set for RBT’s Swan Lake 2022 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Wednesday ,March,16,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Dancing for peace: With Ukraine in their hearts, ballet’s elegant ‘Swan Lake’ performance moves McAllen audience Hidalgo County plans prayer service for COVID-19 Memorial Day MyRGV.com to launch subscription plan Tuesday Pharr interchange project 40% complete Top-dollar entries: Champions go on sale at Livestock Show