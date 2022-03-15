COVID hospitalizations down to 67 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported another three deaths and 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations continued to go down, with only 67 in hospital beds throughout the county. Of those, 21 were in intensive care units. Two of the patients were pediatric, and one of them was in the intensive care unit.

There were 91 in local hospitals Thursday and Friday, then 79 on Monday before dropping by a dozen Tuesday.

Schools did not report any additional cases.

There are now 878 active cases throughout the county and a total of 194,792 have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Cameron County reported an additional 13 cases and no deaths Tuesday. Eight cases were confirmed through PCR testing and five were based on antigen testing.

The current total number of COVID-19 deaths there is 2,215.