Blockades, attacks reported in Mexican border city as rumors of high-profile arrest circulate

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo was one of several places in the Mexican border city that were attacked by the Cartel del Noreste on Sunday night as possible retaliation for a high-profile arrest.

Shots were fired against military installations and the U.S. Consulate’s office while blockades were reported on two main avenues in Nuevo Laredo after midnight Sunday, according to a Tamaulipas Secretary of Public Safety preliminary situation report.

Confrontations and chases were observed in several parts of the city. No casualties were reported at this time. Unofficially, the events are believed to be related to the arrest of a high-ranking leader of the criminal organization operating in Nuevo Laredo by federal forces, the report stated.

“In view of the unfortunate events that occurred early Monday morning in the city, we ask everyone to exercise extreme caution, some roads are still inaccessible,” the Nuevo Laredo mayor said on social media at 6:56 a.m. “I am in constant communication with federal and state authorities, and I will keep you informed, God bless Nuevo Laredo.”

Americans working in Nuevo Laredo were advised to take precautions.

“Due to reports of gunfire overnight near the U.S. Consulate and in locations throughout Nuevo Laredo, U.S. gov. employees have been advised to continue to shelter in place. U.S. citizens should avoid the areas or continue to shelter in place,” the U.S. Consulate General said on social media at 8:47 a.m. Monday.

Operations of international bridges in Laredo were affected by the violence.

“For public safety reasons, southbound traffic into Nuevo Laredo at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and Gateway to the Americas Bridge had been temporarily suspended due to an ongoing security situation on the Mexico side,” a CBP spokesperson said via a statement Monday morning. “Southbound traffic fully resumed at both bridges at approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning.”

An official report from the federal government confirming the arrest is pending.