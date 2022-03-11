Brownsville tent camp now down to one tent

A tent camp that had been established beneath U.S. Expressway 77/83 near 12th Street in Brownsville is now down to one tent.

The tent camp went up sometime this past weekend with about eight tents. On Friday, it was down to only one tent. A woman was spotted at the camp.

The people who were staying at the tent camp said they had been staying at Edelstein Park on 12th Street but were asked to leave because the park was to undergo renovations.

Adjacent to the park is Red Wagon Ministry, a bigger tent camp that provides meals, clothing and hygiene items to the less fortunate and homeless.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said Friday he first noticed the tent camp a few days ago but was not aware the majority of the people staying there had left.

Mendez said City Manager Noel Bernal was aware of the tent camp and was working to address the situation.

The Brownsville Herald has reached out to the city of Brownsville and is awaiting further comment.