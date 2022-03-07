TSTC virtual event to showcase women in technical programs and nontraditional careers

HARLINGEN — In celebration of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, Texas State Technical College’s Advocacy and Resource Center will host a webinar titled “Women in Technology” that will showcase some of its current and former students in technical programs and nontraditional careers. The free event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature Maria Lara Herrera, a TSTC Precision Machining Technology alumna, Ruth Smith, a TSTC Electrical Lineworker Technology student at the Harlingen campus, and Hannah Pryor, a TSTC Automotive Technology student at the Waco campus.

Herrera is a tool maintenance technician with manufacturing company Trico Products in Brownsville.

A former Progreso resident who now lives in Brownsville, Herrera earned three Associate of Applied Science degrees at TSTC: Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, Precision Machining Technology and Building Construction Technology.

Smith, of San Benito, is a first-semester student in TSTC’s Electrical Lineworker Technology program at the Harlingen campus. She enrolled in this career path due to advice from her husband, who is a professional lineworker.

She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Lineworker Technology.

“I feel accomplished and proud that I am capable of doing this program,” she said.

Smith’s motivation is to maintain a positive mindset. She added that her advice to other women interested in a technical career is not to think twice.

Pryor, of Waco, is a fourth-semester student in TSTC’s Automotive Technology program at the Waco campus. Her father, who is a professional truck driver, served as her motivation to enroll in the program.

She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology.

“I am honored to be recognized for my hard work,” she said. “I love the old vehicles, and I thought it would be cool to learn how they operate. It has been a rewarding process so far.”

Pryor remarked that women have the same capability to excel in these fields as men do.

“The connections I have been given at TSTC have been great opportunities for trade programs,” she said. “One of those connections is the invitation for this ‘Women in Technology’ event.”

Melissa Morman, a TSTC regional director of student recruitment for the campus in Harlingen, will be the emcee for the event.

“This event is key to encouraging more individuals to join our growing technologies and placing more Texas in great-paying jobs,” she said.

Interested persons can register for the “Women in Technology” event at tstc.edu/wit. In addition, TSTC representatives from the Automotive Technology, Precision Machining Technology and

Electrical Lineworker Technology programs will share information about salaries, job placements, and the demand for these career industries.

To learn more about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.