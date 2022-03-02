Home Local News Elections Photo Gallery: Hidalgo county primary elections campaigning Local NewsElectionsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Hidalgo county primary elections campaigning By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - March 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Candidate for Hidalgo County Judge Norma Ramirez campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres, candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4, campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidate for Hidalgo County Judge Norma Ramirez campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres, candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4, talks with supporters as she campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres, candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4, shares a laugh as she campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Elle Torres candidate for Hidalgo County Commissioner precinct 4, receives a hug as she campaigns outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Candidates and supporters campaign outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lines of voters form outside the Hidalgo Elections Annex during primary elections on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Cisneros takes Cuellar into runoff race Photo Gallery: Ash Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg Photo Gallery: Ash Wednesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Brownsville New limits on seatrout set for March 16 Edinburg council appoints interim city manager