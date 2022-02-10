Harlingen man accused of murder facing new charge

A 19-year-old Harlingen man indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Harlingen High School senior has been indicted again, but in a different case.

Phillip Michael Martinez is now charged with aggravated assault in an incident that occurred on Sept. 25, 2021, about 11 days before he allegedly shot and killed Christopher Angeles Perales, 17, on Oct. 6, 2021.

A Cameron County grand jury on Jan. 12, 2022 indicted Martinez. According to the indictment, Martinez in the course of committing a theft, “intentionally or knowingly threaten or place,” … “in fear of imminent bodily injury or death, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon, to-wit: a firearm.”

About a month earlier, on Dec. 15, 2021, Martinez was indicted on the murder charge.

Martinez has entered a not guilty plea in both cases.

According to the murder indictment, Martinez “did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely, Christopher Perales, by shooting Christopher Perales with a firearm.”

The indictment states Martinez also shot and wounded Richard David Perales, Christopher’s brother. Martinez, “did then and there intentionally knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury to Richard David Perales by shooting Richard David Perales with a firearm and the defendant did then and there exhibit a deadly weapon, to-wit: a firearm, during the commission of said assault,” according to the record.

The shooting happened on Oct. 6, 2021 at the Sunshine Apartments, located at the 1600 block of Sam Houston Boulevard in Harlingen. Three others were also injured.

Perales was a member of the basketball team, an auto collision student and a leader in his church.

Harlingen police investigators had said they also linked 18-year-old Deann Ruiz to the case. She was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, authorities said. Ruiz was indicted on the charges on Dec. 15, 2021. She was arraigned and entered a not guilty plea.

According to Cameron County court records, Ruiz’s trial is scheduled for March 7 while Martinez’s is scheduled for March 21.

Martinez remains jailed at a Cameron County facility. Ruiz is out on bond.