Mercedes police officer arrested in McAllen, charged with DWI

A Mercedes police officer was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated in McAllen early Thursday morning.

McAllen police say John Henry Vega, 39, was pulled over in the 7100 block of North 10th Street and charged with Class B misdemeanor DWI.

The Monitor learned about Vega’s arrest early Thursday morning and emailed interim Chief Blanca Sanchez and investigator Antonio Montelongo seeking comment. They have not yet responded.

An attempt to reach City Manager Alberto Perez has also been unsuccessful. Perez, however, has commented to ValleyCentral.com.

A person answering the administrative line at Mercedes City Hall said Perez was not available and referred The Monitor to a public information officer, who said they were waiting on information to release about the arrest.