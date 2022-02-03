Hidalgo County announces weather-related office, event delays

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County announced Thursday schedule changes for its offices and upcoming events due to cold weather.

All county offices, including the courthouse, will delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday, news a release said.

The release cites a freeze warning and wind chill advisory from the National Weather Service, which is warning of potentially dangerously low temperatures.

“Safety is our key priority,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote. “I would urge everyone to be careful on the roads during this cold snap, particularly if the roads are wet. Our objective is to continue to provide county services while keeping our employees safe. We regret any inconvenience.”

Cortez also opted Wednesday to change the time of the county’s Paws at the Park event, which will now start at noon Saturday at Bill Schupp Park in McAllen and end at 3 p.m.

“We have been closely monitoring the weather forecast all week and we have decided to delay the start of the event to a time we expect conditions to moderate,” Cortez wrote. “We understand it will still be brisk outside and we encourage everyone to dress warmly and make accommodations for their pets.”

A release for that event says parking may be limited because of demand and encourages carpooling. The event is still expected to include a pet microchip give-away.

“I am excited to announce that we will increase the amount of 50 to 100 microchips to the first 100 registered dogs who need a chip at no charge. Others may purchase microchips for $10.00 each,” Cortez wrote.

