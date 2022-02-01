Pharr TxDOT crew to assist North Texas winter storm preparations

A crew from the Pharr District of the Texas Department of Transportation is heading to Fort Worth to assist with preparations for the incoming winter storm.

A 14-member crew, which will include brine truck and blade operators, will be assisting with brining operations and with snow and ice removal through Friday, according to a news release issued by TxDOT on Tuesday.

Brine is a solution that helps prevent ice from forming on roadways, they noted.

The assistance comes ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact much of the central U.S. beginning Tuesday night.

The Pharr crew will return to the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the TxDOT Pharr District will continue monitoring the forecast locally and begin pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine in northern Hidalgo, Brooks, Willacy, and Kenedy counties on Wednesday.

To monitor road conditions, residents can visit DriveTexas.Org.