Harlingen Police Department conducts narcotic search, arrests three

HARLINGEN — A narcotic search warrant led to a drug bust and the arrest of three Harlingen residents.

Investigators with the Harlingen Police Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant on 2800 block of Swiss Pine Ct. in Harlingen on Jan. 26.

During the course of the search warrant, investigators located 21-year-old Gaspar Lugo, 36-year-old Corina Castillo and 18-year-old Karina Martinez.

According to police, the three were in possession of close to 32 pounds of marijuana, 379 grams of Xanax, nearly 54 grams of ecstasy, $4,000 in US currency and 476 grams of THC edibles inside the residence.

During the investigation, an additional 77 pounds of marijuana was located in a storage facility in San Benito, police said.

All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Harlingen city jail.

Lugo received a $140,000 bond, Castillo received a $127,000 bond and Martinez received a $93,000 bond.