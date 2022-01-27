Deadline approaching to pay Cameron County property taxes

Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre Jr. is urging those individuals and business owner who have yet to pay their 2021 property taxes do so by the end of January to avoid having to pay penalties.

Yzaguirre said all 2021 property taxes become delinquent on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Over $88 million in property taxes have yet to be paid, which equals to 60,697 accounts.

Beginning on Tuesday, all tax accounts that have not been paid in full or do not have a special quarterly payment code will accrue a 7% fee for penalties and interest.

Tax payers can pay their taxes online at www.cameroncountytax.org or at any of the eight tax office branches in the county.