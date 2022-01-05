Man accused of breaking into ex’s home and assaulting her

A 40-year-old Brownsville man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her has been arrested by Brownsville police in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Brownsville police report this is the second time Eduardo Alberto Villanueva has broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Villanueva was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of burglary of habitation, two counts of violation of protective order, and four counts of burglary habitation with intent to commit other felony. His bonds totaled $265,000.

He was arrested Tuesday at the 3600 block of Villa Del Rey on several felonies, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said the first incident happened on July 30, when Villanueva broke into the woman’s home by kicking in the front door. “Villanueva had a knife and was threatening to kill everyone in the house,” he said. There were four people inside the house and Villanueva only left when he found out police had been called, Sandoval said. No injuries were reported in this incident.

On Dec.31, Villanueva went back to the victim’s residence and broke in, Sandoval said. He started assaulting the woman with his hands and “after assaulting the victim, Villanueva left the location,” the investigator said.

Police managed to track down Villanueva and he was arrested on Tuesday. He is expected to be transported to a Cameron County jail.

Sandoval said Villanueva had been on the run and was using several aliases to hide in local hotels and move around.