Police ID man shot, killed in Mission

Mission police have identified the 31-year-old man found dead with a gunshot wound on Monday as Edgar Treviño.

Police spokesman Art Flores said his death is being investigated as a homicide, Hidalgo County’s first of 2022.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Tulipan Street on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing and Flores said police will provide updates as they are available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5000.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477.